Multi award-winning singer confirmed to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is performing at the next Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL has announced.

The multi award-winning singer, 34, shared a photo of her hand holding an American football on Instagram and Twitter on Sunday evening.

Soon afterwards, it was reposted by her record label, Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music – a new partner for the show – which confirmed the news in a tweet.

Apple Music said: “It’s ON. Rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23.”

In a statement, the NFL confirmed the popstar and businesswoman will perform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in February.

The show was previously dubbed the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, however the music company confirmed on Friday it was taking over the role as sponsor.

Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation, said: “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage.

“Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Stars flooded Rihanna’s comment section of her Instagram page shortly after the announcement, where they celebrated the news.

Fellow singer Lizzo responded: “Screaming” while rapper Nadia Rose wrote: “LET’S GOOOOOO RIRI!!!!!!” followed by an American football and a goat emoji.

The show has previously been headlined by global superstars including 50 Cent, The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier in the day, US outlet TMZ reported that she was in talks to headline the prestigious halftime slot, which is the Barbadian singer’s first major live performance in many years.

Fans have been urging her to put out new music following her Grammy-nominated record Anti, which was released in 2016.

In the intervening years, the star has been focusing on her philanthropic efforts, acting roles and her businesses, which include make up and skin care brand Fenty Beauty as well as her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

In 2019, Rihanna declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick.

He left the league two years earlier after he began to kneel for the pre-game national anthem in protest at racial injustice in the United States.

The gesture then spread across the world, with football players often kneeling prior to matches.

Earlier this year, Rihanna gave birth to a child with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky.