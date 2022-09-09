What time will Garth Brooks begin his Croke Park concerts?

Country music singer Garth Brooks will take to Dublin's Croke Park stage over the next eight days.
Country music singer Garth Brooks will take to Dublin's Croke Park stage over the next eight days. Brooks' highly anticipated shows will see an expected 400,000 fans watch the superstar perform in Ireland - his first time staging a concert in the country since 1997.
STAGE TIMES
Brooks will play in Croke Park for five nights - Friday, September 9 / Saturday, September 10 / Sunday, September 11 / Friday, September 16 / Saturday, Septmeber 17.
The Croke Park concerts are expected to start at 7.30pm and finish at 10.30pm. Gates will open at 5pm.
The five gigs are expected to be a sell out.
