31 Aug 2022

FIRST LOOK: Irish TV host rehearses West End debut after Love Island exit

FIRST LOOK: Irish TV host rehearses West End debut after Love Island exit

31 Aug 2022 3:42 PM

Laura Whitmore has been pictured in rehearsal for her West End debut after announcing her departure from Love Island.

The Irish TV presenter, who is joining the cast of supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story, appears concentrated as she plays out scenes alongside her co-stars. 

Busted singer Matt Willis, Archers actor Felix Scott and Australian actress Tamsin Carroll will also appear in the fourth edition of the play, which will run from September 6 to January 8 at the Criterion Theatre in London.

Other images show the cast huddled together on a sofa surrounded by domestic items including wine bottles and a teddy bear.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny (Whitmore), who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam (Scott) is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Carroll) and her new partner Ben (Willis), as belief and scepticism clash.

It comes after Whitmore announced she was quitting Love Island, which she has presented since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

Whitmore became a staple on the hit ITV dating show alongside her husband Iain Stirling, who has provided the programme’s witty narration since 2015.

She also recently revealed she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.

2:22 – A Ghost Story will stay at the Criterion Theatre for its fourth season after it moved there for its third edition.

Its previous run at the Noel Coward and Gielgud theatres secured three Olivier nominations, including best new play.

