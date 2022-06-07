Search

07 Jun 2022

Earagail Arts Festival seeking volunteers for this year’s event

The festival is making a welcome return to its full programme of events from July 9 to 24

Earagail Arts Festival seeking volunteers for this year’s event

Chiara and Linda enjoying their time volunteering during the Earagail Arts Festival in 2019

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jun 2022 8:51 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal’s premier summer event, the Earagail Arts Festival, is seeking volunteers.
The festival is making a welcome return to its full programme of events along the Wild Atlantic Way from July 9 to 24.
With a family-orientated programme from the Gaeltacht islands off the west Donegal coast to Ireland’s most northern village, Malin, Earagail Arts Festival has something for all ages.
The festival features an expanded programme of circus and street arts performances, masterclasses and camps, with weekend circus hubs in Inishowen and east Donegal.

New book by Donegal reverend raises €25,000 for Donegal Hospice

Rev Jim Lamont has raised a total of €150,000 for the hospice

Volunteers play a key role in the success of the festival while working as part of a large artistic team. Roles can include ushering, box office, technical support, administration, documentation and research across a range of disciplines from visual art, music, theatre, outdoor and children’s events, comedy, dance and spoken word.
The festival’s volunteers are the heart and soul of the festival and are invaluable to its success each year. So join the team and be a part of something creative and exciting that you will remember for years to come.
To submit your expression of interest in volunteering for Earagail Arts Festival 2022, or to find out more about the festival, visit www.eaf.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media