Earagail Arts Festival seeking volunteers for this year’s event

Chiara and Linda enjoying their time volunteering during the Earagail Arts Festival in 2019
Donegal’s premier summer event, the Earagail Arts Festival, is seeking volunteers.
The festival is making a welcome return to its full programme of events along the Wild Atlantic Way from July 9 to 24.
With a family-orientated programme from the Gaeltacht islands off the west Donegal coast to Ireland’s most northern village, Malin, Earagail Arts Festival has something for all ages.
The festival features an expanded programme of circus and street arts performances, masterclasses and camps, with weekend circus hubs in Inishowen and east Donegal.
Volunteers play a key role in the success of the festival while working as part of a large artistic team. Roles can include ushering, box office, technical support, administration, documentation and research across a range of disciplines from visual art, music, theatre, outdoor and children’s events, comedy, dance and spoken word.
The festival’s volunteers are the heart and soul of the festival and are invaluable to its success each year. So join the team and be a part of something creative and exciting that you will remember for years to come.
To submit your expression of interest in volunteering for Earagail Arts Festival 2022, or to find out more about the festival, visit www.eaf.ie.
Group from left, are Athena McLaughlin, Emma Doherty, Rhianna Gallagher, Aoife Smyth and Laura Doherty. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
