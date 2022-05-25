RTE's First Dates Ireland looking for singletons to join show

Are you single? Have you wanted to experience a match-making process? Great news: RTÉ2’s hit show First Dates Ireland is currently taking applications.

The matchmakers are currently hard at work chatting to potential daters and would love to hear from single people. The requirements to apply are simple, you have to be 18 or over and, of course, be single. Ireland’s most romantic restaurant will open in late summer with Maitre D’ Mateo on hand to settle those first date nerves.

“We welcome all ages and love those people who are a little more mature, deciding to take a shot at love,” said producer Robert Lanigan. “Men are little slower to apply, so if you know a single man, give him a nudge in our direction. “Mateo, along with Alice & Pete and barman Neil, make the blind date experience fun and so easy.”

The show is open to all genders and sexualities so why not make a date with destiny and apply? For more information go to www.cococontent.ie/firstdates

You never know the love of your life might be an application form away.