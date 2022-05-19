Calling all Independent Takeaways in Ireland! RTÉ wants you for their new show

Whether you own a Chipper, Chinese or a Burger Joint, we want to hear from you!
Are you the people's favourite takeaway? Do you have what it takes to prove you’re the best?
This is a battle of Ireland's much loved takeaways. Whether you own a Chipper, Chinese or a Burger Joint, we want to hear from you!
Animo TV, the makers of Ireland’s Fittest Family and The Great House Revival, are making a brand new competition series for RTÉ Two which celebrates our love of the Takeaway.
The producers are looking up and down the country for amazing independent takeaways to showcase their cookery skills and compete to be crowned winners at the end of the series.
Requirements:
Unfortunately applications from sit-in restaurants can not be accepted.
To apply, please email takeaway@animotv.ie with your name, number and the name of your takeaway and a member of the team will be in touch.
