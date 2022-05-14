Search

14 May 2022

WATCH: First glimpse of upcoming Top Gear antics in new trailer

WATCH: First glimpse of upcoming Top Gear antics in new trailer

WATCH: First glimpse of upcoming Top Gear antics in new trailer

Reporter:

Reporter

14 May 2022 1:36 PM

Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris find themselves in trouble at airport customs in a first look at the upcoming series of Top Gear.

In a newly released trailer, the presenting trio are seen having an uncomfortable encounter with customs officials when searches of their luggage reveal a speed gun, a pair of handcuffs and some oily boxer shorts.

The motoring entertainment show is set to return for its 32nd series although an official launch date is yet to be announced.

Set to debut on BBC One after Saturday’s FA Cup Final, the trailer sees McGuinness, 48, Flintoff, 44, and Harris, 47, forced to explain the unusual contents of their suitcases – prompting flashback to their connection with filming the new series.

Things go from bad to worse when a humourless customers officer decides to interrogate a fourth member of the Top Gear team – the show’s anonymous racing driver, The Stig.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of what viewers can expect in the upcoming series, including the presenters swamp buggy racing in Florida and going head to head in America’s newest official motorsport Donk racing, where classic American muscle cars are modified to produce up to 2000 horsepower.

The final event of Team Top Gear’s Florida motorsport adventure sees them line up in a grid of heavily modified Ford Crown Victoria police cars, all equipped with power-boosting nitrous oxide.

The trio will also celebrate English inventor Sir Clive Sinclair, as Flintoff turns a Sinclair C5 – a one-person electric car designed by Sinclair – into a bobsleigh before attempting to reach 60mph down Norway’s Lillehammer’s Olympic luge track.

In August last year it was announced that BBC Studios was moving production of Top Gear from London to Bristol.

It was also confirmed that Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey will continue to be used as the Top Gear track while the series will still feature films shot around the world.

Top Gear will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in due course.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media