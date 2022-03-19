Declan O’Rourke to use Donegal concert to support Concern hunger petition 

Musician, author and activist Declan O’Rourke will use his Letterkenny concert later this month to support Concern Worldwide’s campaign, calling on global leaders to end conflict-driven hunger and famine.

Over a 20 year period, Declan has written and sung extensively about famine, culminating in his award-winning 2017 album Chronicles of the Great Irish Famine and his best-selling novel The Pawnbroker’s Reward, published last year. He will perform at An Grianán Theatre on March 26.

“This year marks the 175th anniversary of the Irish famine. Wouldn’t it be great if, using our own experience of hunger, we could move beyond just commemoration and take action collectively to tackle the catastrophic hunger and famine currently being driven by conflict around the world? I support Concern’s campaign and urge everyone to sign the petition calling on world leaders to play their part to end conflict-driven hunger, ” he said.

Copies of the petition will be available to be signed at the An Grianán Theatre concert and his concerts throughout March.

Concern says that over the last five years acute food insecurity – the most urgent form of hunger – has been increasing, and the single greatest driver is conflict. There are now 41 million people facing emergency levels of hunger. That’s more than eight times the population of Ireland.

“In 2021, there should be no place for famine or hunger in the world, yet it is happening, and conflict is the main driver,” Concern Worldwide Chief Executive Dominic MacSorley said.

“In conflict zones around the world, hunger is being deliberately weaponised by warring parties, with crops and livestock destroyed, access to markets cut off, and civilians denied access to food.”

“We are delighted that Declan is supporting our Nothing Kills Like Hunger campaign and bringing it to a wider audience.”