Donegal theatre launches online study aid for second-level English students

Patrick McBrearty, left, and Diarmaid Doherty in a scene from Philadelphia, Here I Come as part of An Grianán Theatre’s Dramacast
An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny has produced a study aid for second-level students, which is now available for free online.
The study aid, which is available free for teachers and students, explores scenes from MacBeth, Romeo and Juliet, and Philadelphia, Here I Come.
Dramacast was born from a desire to give Leaving Cert students who have missed out on the valuable experience of seeing their English play tests brought to life on the stage during Covid-19 restrictions an online resource that would bring crucial scenes to life, along with expert commentary, to ensure that students have the chance to perform as well as they possibly can in their English exam.
Produced by An Grianán Theatre in co-production with Workhouse Theatre Co, DramaCast presents scenes from three exam texts: Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, and Philadelphia, Here I Come. Two key scenes from each play are performed by local actors and are accompanied by commentary from Michael Kelly of St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, highlighting what aspects students need to think about when approaching exam questions. In addition, Director Iarla McGowan of Workhouse Theatre gives an overview on how to approach drama as a performance.
The scenes and their commentary are now available for teachers and students on An Grianán’s website. The scenes were filmed by An Grianán’s in-house technical team, under the guidance of director of photography Karen Quinn. The actors involved were Patrick McBrearty, Megan Armitage, Troy Devaney, Diarmaid Doherty and Aoife Lennon.
Patrick McBrearty, left, and Diarmaid Doherty in a scene from Philadelphia, Here I Come as part of An Grianán Theatre’s Dramacast
The HSE is asking staff to take part in the minute's silence at 12pm on Tuesday, March 15 in solidarity with Ukrainian healthcare colleagues
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.