Donegal theatre launches online study aid for second-level English students

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny has produced a study aid for second-level students, which is now available for free online.

The study aid, which is available free for teachers and students, explores scenes from MacBeth, Romeo and Juliet, and Philadelphia, Here I Come.

Dramacast was born from a desire to give Leaving Cert students who have missed out on the valuable experience of seeing their English play tests brought to life on the stage during Covid-19 restrictions an online resource that would bring crucial scenes to life, along with expert commentary, to ensure that students have the chance to perform as well as they possibly can in their English exam.

Produced by An Grianán Theatre in co-production with Workhouse Theatre Co, DramaCast presents scenes from three exam texts: Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, and Philadelphia, Here I Come. Two key scenes from each play are performed by local actors and are accompanied by commentary from Michael Kelly of St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, highlighting what aspects students need to think about when approaching exam questions. In addition, Director Iarla McGowan of Workhouse Theatre gives an overview on how to approach drama as a performance.

The scenes and their commentary are now available for teachers and students on An Grianán’s website. The scenes were filmed by An Grianán’s in-house technical team, under the guidance of director of photography Karen Quinn. The actors involved were Patrick McBrearty, Megan Armitage, Troy Devaney, Diarmaid Doherty and Aoife Lennon.