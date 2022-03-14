Search

14 Mar 2022

Donegal theatre launches online study aid for second-level English students

Dramacast is aimed at students who missed the experience of seeing their English play tests brought to life on the stage

An Grianán Theatre launches online study aid for second-level English students

 Patrick McBrearty, left, and Diarmaid Doherty in a scene from  Philadelphia, Here I Come as part of An Grianán Theatre’s Dramacast  

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 8:28 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny has produced a study aid for second-level students, which is now available for free online.

The study aid, which is available free for teachers and students, explores scenes from MacBeth, Romeo and Juliet, and Philadelphia, Here I Come.

Dramacast was born from a desire to give Leaving Cert students who have missed out on the valuable experience of seeing their English play tests brought to life on the stage during Covid-19 restrictions an online resource that would bring crucial scenes to life, along with expert commentary, to ensure that students have the chance to perform as well as they possibly can in their English exam. 

'Parent Hub Donegal' website offers directory of services and supports

Donegal Children and Young People’s Services Committee event a big success

Produced by An Grianán Theatre in co-production with Workhouse Theatre Co, DramaCast presents scenes from three exam texts: Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, and Philadelphia, Here I Come. Two key scenes from each play are performed by local actors and are accompanied by commentary from Michael Kelly of St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, highlighting what aspects students need to think about when approaching exam questions. In addition, Director Iarla McGowan of Workhouse Theatre gives an overview on how to approach drama as a performance.

The scenes and their commentary are now available for teachers and students on An Grianán’s website. The scenes were filmed by An Grianán’s in-house technical team, under the guidance of director of photography Karen Quinn. The actors involved were Patrick McBrearty, Megan Armitage, Troy Devaney, Diarmaid Doherty and Aoife Lennon. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media