Guests revealed for this Friday night's RTE Late Late Show
On this Friday night's Late Late Show, former Presidents of Ireland, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese will speak together about the war in Ukraine.
RTÉ Europe Editor, Tony Connelly saw first-hand how a vibrant city overnight turned to one where terror, confusion and panic reigned. Tony will discuss the scenes he saw first-hand on the streets of Kyiv while broadcasting from a bunker where parents and children sought refuge.
Beloved entertainer Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson will join Ryan from Nashville to talk about their new novel 'Run Rose Run' and why they’re both extremely passionate about encouraging children to read from a young age.
Plus, there will be music from Dublin pop artist Aimée who will perform her newest single 'Nobody Else'.
The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, airs this Friday, March 11 at 9:35pm.
