Comhghairdeas ó chroí le Clíona Ní Ghallachóir a bhuaigh Corn Uí Chriagáin

Comhghairdeas ó chroí le a Clíona Ní Ghallachóir a bhuaigh Corn Uí Chriagáin ag an deireadh seachtaine i mBéal Feirste.
Ceoltóir de bhunadh Mhín a' Chladaigh í Clíona a bhfuil an iomarca duaiseanna bainte amach aici thar na mblianta.
Íar-scoile de chuid Phobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, tá croi Chlíona sa teanga agus sa chultúr.
D'éirigh go rí-mhaith le Amy Ní Chléirigh as Tír Chonaill chomh maith a tháinig sa dara háit. Bhí Róise Ní Mhurchú as Contae Dhoire sa tríú háit.
