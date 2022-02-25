Guests revealed! Here's who's on tonight's RTE Late Late Show

The guests for tonight's Late Late Show has been confirmed.

With his first-ever starring role in a new movie called 'Ballywalter' and a brand new stand-up tour called 'Borderline', comedian Patrick Kielty will be bringing his insightful and funny take on Ireland, North and South, to The Late Late Show this Friday.

This week there will be exciting new music from one of Ireland’s budding stars, Meath-woman, CMAT as she makes her Late Late Show debut with a track from her forthcoming album.

Ryan will be chatting to the team behind An Cailín Ciúin, the Irish language film making a huge splash at home and abroad with wins at the Berlin Film Festival and ten IFTA nominations. Stars Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley and Andrew Bennett will be joined in-studio by the husband-and-wife team who brought An Cailín Ciúin to the big screen as well as producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí and director Colm Bairéad to chat about the small Irish movie preparing to take on the world.

Theresa Haughey will share her experience as a foster mother who cared for more than 100 children over the past 20 years.

Dublin songwriter/musician D. Cullen is also back on the show to perform his current hit 'Radio'.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday, February 25 at 9:35pm.