03 Feb 2022

Simon Cowell ‘lucky to be alive’ after second electric bike accident, reports say

02 Feb 2022 12:07 PM

Simon Cowell has been pictured with his arm in a cast after reports he injured himself falling off an electric bike.

The music mogul and Britain’s Got Talent judge, 62, is said to have taken a tumble over the bike’s handlebars while out riding near his home in West London, The Sun said.

The accident is his second on an electric bike, following a crash in August 2020 in the US, which saw him break his back and undergo six hours of surgery which involved having a metal rod inserted.

A source told The Sun that The X Factor boss, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was “lucky to be alive” and that passers-by had stopped to help him.

He was taken to hospital and given an X-ray, the source said, adding: “Simon was eventually released that evening — his arm in a yellow cast all the way up to the shoulder — and told to rest.

“Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike — but he will start wearing a helmet.”

Pictures of Cowell show him sporting yellow plaster – complete with doodles by his son Eric – on his left arm, The Sun said.

The music executive is back in London to film Britain’s Got Talent alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, with the show slated to return to screens in Spring.

The judges were photographed attending auditions and posed for pictures on the red carpet outside the London Palladium in mid-January.

The ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Cowell recently became engaged to his long-term partner, Lauren Silverman, with whom he shares Eric.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.

