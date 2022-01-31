Search

02 Feb 2022

Crew members being sought to work alongside the great Liam Neeson in Donegal

Liam Neeson is to shoot a new movie in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

31 Jan 2022 11:16 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal Film Office at Donegal County Council is delighted to welcome ‘In the land of Saints and Sinners’ to Donegal.

The team has already sent out a casting call and now it’s the turn of Crew. They are seeking trainees and new entrants from within a 45km of Killybegs.

How would you like to be part of the crew working with Hollywood star Liam Neeson in Donegal?

Hairdressers, make-up artists, camera operators, location crew all being sought

Land of Saints & Sinners (DAC) are looking for trainees with some experience and new entrants people new to the film industry and have an interest in film.

"We are shooting a feature film in and around Kilcar and the Glencolmcille area Co. Donegal in April and May.  We are looking for crew with some experience in film and television production and new entrants who live within a 45km radius of the production office in Killybegs," they say.

These are paid positions. The Trainees and new entrants will receive bespoke on-the-job training and mentoring as part of your employment.  You must be available to work full-time during late March, April, and early May.

Trainees and new entrants will be required across all departments, production, locations, accounts, 
camera, art department and props, costume, assistant directors, sound, hair and make up. All entrants must be over 18. Proof of address will be required. Own transport is essential. Applicants must be legally allowed to work in Ireland and must be an EU citizen or have an Irish work permit.

The team are interested in seeing applications from a diverse range of applicants of all ages and backgrounds. Please note your application will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Donegal County Council say this is a great opportunity for local skilled talent and people with an interest in the business. So if you have any experience in the areas outlined, apply directly to email below by deadline of 9th February, 2022.

If you are interested, please email inthelandofsaintsandsinners@gmail.com and state which department you would like to be considered with a copy of your CV.

Deadline is Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

