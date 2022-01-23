Masked Singer's Poodle shocking identity revealed as they are voted off

Keane frontman Tom Chaplin has become the latest celebrity to be revealed on The Masked Singer.

The indie rock singer, 42, was unmasked as Poodle on the surreal ITV programme after he found himself in the bottom two against fellow contestant Robobunny.

The episode saw him perform Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield but none of the judging panel – made up of presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan – were able to correctly guess his identity.

Their attempts included singer Michael Buble, footballer Peter Crouch and TV presenter Rylan Clark.

After being unmasked, Chaplin revealed he had chosen Unwritten because Keane had beaten Bedingfield to the 2005 Brit Award for best breakthrough act.

He said appearing on the show had been “exhilarating, terrifying and confusing – it has been a total blast”.

Chaplin also explained his wife Natalie was the reason behind his choice of outfit.

He said: “We love this show and she said that if you get offered this show, if you can be a Poodle, you have to do it. She loves Poodles more than human beings.”

Speaking about performing anonymously, he added: “On one hand it’s quite liberating because you only need to worry about the singing and movement that you make.

“However, you get two minutes and one take to get it right, so it’s incredibly stressful pouring all your energy into that short moment.”

Chaplin described the panel’s guesses as “hopeless”.

He added: “Amongst the guesses were Snoop Dogg, Grayson Perry and a vague suggestion that I simply must be a drag queen.

“I was kind of flattered that they eventually got stuck on Mika, who’s a great singer and performer.

“I have to admit to being surprised that Jonathan didn’t have an inkling it was me, especially given that I must have been on his TV show several times over the years.”

Singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former Australian tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have already been unmasked on the show.

The episode also saw performances from contestants including Traffic Cone, Panda and Rockhopper the penguin.

The Masked Singer, which is on ITV and ITV Hub and Virgin Media in Ireland, continues on Saturdays at 7pm.