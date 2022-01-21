Search

21 Jan 2022

Liam Gallagher joins star-studded line-up of performers at 2022 Brit Awards

Musician Liam Gallagher will join a star-studded line-up of performers including Ed Sheeran and Dave at the 2022 Brit Awards

The ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, is scheduled to take place on February 8 live from The O2 Arena in London. 

American star Doja Cat, rapper Little Simz and singer Holly Humberstone, who was named this year’s rising star by the Brits, will also perform during the event.

Nominations for the Brit Awards this year feature the most women in more than a decade, with 18 female artists or all-women groups receiving nods.

The most nominated stars are Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave – who are each up for four gongs.

British rapper Dave, who gave a memorable performance of his track Black at the 2020 show, is up for artist, album and song of the year as well as hip hop/grime/rap act.

London-based Simbiatu Ajikawo, aka Little Simz, is also nominated in the best artist and album categories and has also received a nod for best new artist.

She said: “Thank you Brits. It’s an honour to be nominated for four Brit Awards and I can’t wait to be performing on the night too.

“I’m so happy and grateful the music has connected and resonated. Congratulations to everyone nominated.”

In response to the Omicron variant, artists, nominees and guests will be asked to show a negative lateral flow test result on arrival to The O2.

The Brits are also working with Blue Light Tickets, a free service through which emergency service workers can enter a ballot to come to the show.

Organisers gave 2,500 tickets to last year’s ceremony to people working on the front line of the pandemic from the Greater London area.

