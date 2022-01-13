Inishowen tourism businesses encouraged to take part in survey

The Malin Head Visitor Management Plan is still on track according to Donegal Co. Council.
Donegal County Council’s Tourism Unit is conducting a survey of businesses and services in the tourism sector to determine the type and level of support and assistance the sector will require now following the Covid pandemic.
The council's Tourism Unit works closely with Donegal Tourism CLG to promote and market Donegal and this information will help inform our activities in 2022.
To take the survey, click on the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RCFDRSP
