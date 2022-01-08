LISTEN: Man of the match Tony McClenaghan delighted to be back in Donegal shirt

It was a good return to senior football for Moville's Tony McClenaghan on Friday night as he scored Donegal's goal and also picked up the man of the match award in the 1-13 to 2-8 win.
After the game Peter Campbell spoke to the Moville man
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.