WATCH: Wonderful surprise tribute to Daniel O'Donnell as Relay For Life turns the tables on its patron

The people behind Relay For Life Donegal paid a fantastic tribute to patron Daniel O'Donnell with a reworking of the uplifting Monty Python classic Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.
Chairperson of Relay For Life Donegal Robert O'Connor said: "Normally we’d be contacting you looking for a little video for someone’s special birthday. But this year we’re doing it differently and this is our little surprise for you."
Daniel O'Donnell has been an important part of Relay For Life, dedicating much of his time and energy to the event, and even composing a song for the occasion.
The Relay committee were delighted to have the opportunity to give something back to mark the Donegal singer's 60th birthday.
