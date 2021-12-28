Advertise With Us Inish Live

At the heart of the community Inish Live brings together the local news and sport from around Inishowen region
Bringing immediacy to our news coverage and your advertising message we can help with targeting for experienced online advertisers and we also specialise in helping new digital advertisers
Talk to us about using our social platforms to promote your business. We have 10,000 followers across our social media platforms
Across print and digital we can put your message in front of 10,000 LOCAL potential customers every week
Our long established brands are trusted by our audience which creates a positive environment for your advertisement to be seen in.
Our sales ambassadors can advise you on the best product, creative and frequency for your advertising. We’ll help to maximise your advertising €
We can help with visualising your creative ideas for you or our graphic designers and copywriters can create something for you from scratch
Email: advertising@inishlive.ie
Consider print and digital advertising across our other established and 100% trusted news brands owned by the Iconic Group. Contact us today on advertising@inishlive.ie for further information.