READER'S POLL: Should people go ahead with New Year's Eve party plans?

With Covid-19 case numbers soaring in recent days, many people are cancelling their New Year's Eve plans.

Some cancellations were forced on people with the 8pm closing time introduced on hospitality before Christmas but some people had been planning to meet family and friends in houses around the country.

Almost half of all PCR tests carried out in the country over Christmas were confirmed positive with over 45,000 cases confirmed between Christmas Eve and December 27.

The numbers are expected to rise in the coming days as we approach the New Year.

In recent days, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has advised us to avoid congregated settings, including households. He advised against meeting anyone from outside your household indoors in the coming days.

The official restrictions in place say that people can meet other indoors provided they are from no more than four households, including the host.

The Chief Medical Officer said: "It is important that all of us continue to reduce our contacts and avoid crowded places, to the greatest extent possible, as we see the Omicron variant become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Ireland.

"We know that this variant is more transmissible than even the highly transmissible Delta variant. As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households.

"Avoid crowded places including retail environments. Choose to shop online where possible, queue outside and leave any retail environment that does not feel safe and that is not adhering to the public health guidance – implementing social distancing measures and queuing system, limiting numbers instore and staff wearing masks correctly (covering nose, mouth and chin).

"If you are yet to receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, then you should take every measure you can to protect yourself until you are eligible to receive it. This includes avoiding risky environments and keeping your contacts as low as possible. All of the available evidence indicates that a booster vaccine will offer good protection against infection with the Omicron variant."