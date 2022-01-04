Gritters will be out on a number of Donegal routes this evening

Council gritting fleet in action this evening on specified routes
Overall, we have have a mild Donegal Christmas and New Year, but Donegal County Council say that the road gritters will be out this evening.
The following routes will be gritted from 6pm this Monday evening on these selected Donegal roads.
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council
