Warning issue for cold weather bringing treacherous road conditions 

A warning has been issued for cold weather for Monday night that could bring treacherous road conditions

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Ireland for a mix of rain, sleet and snow. The showers are to clear south over the country on Monday evening and early Monday night with a cold air mass following from the north.

Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The weather advisory will be in place from 8pm on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.

A status yellow warning for rainfall for Donegal is in place until 3pm on Monday.

Met Éireann says Monday night will be cold and clear with a fresh northerly wind as the rain clears in the evening. Lowest temperatures will range from zero to plus 1 degrees with frost and ice forming in light to moderate northerly winds.