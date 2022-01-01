New Year's Day wind warning for Donegal

Yellow wind warning for Donegal
A status yellow weather warning for wind for Donegal, has been issued by Donegal County Council for New Year's Day between 6am and 9am.
The moderate weather warning for Donegal followed an alert message issued to DCC by Met Eireann.
They say that South westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 100km/h, higher in coastal areas and on high ground and that localised wave overtopping is possible.
Event: Yellow Wind
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Sat. 01/01 @ 6AM
Valid to: Sat. 01/01 @ 9AM
Affected Areas: Donegal
