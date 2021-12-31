Strong winds, scattered showers and the possibility of lightning forecast

Met Éireann forecasts wind and rain
It is going to be rather windy today with scattered showers to be expected. It will become
increasingly windy tonight with strengthening southerly winds and gale force winds near coastal areas, according to Met Éireann.
Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move up across the region too, heaviest later in the night.
New Year's Day will see more wind and outbreaks of showery rain, heaviest closer to the Atlantic with possible lightning here.
The weather will continue to be quite active to the end of 2021 and on Saturday, with strong winds at times, including a windy New Year’s countdown for some ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2021
Read all about it in our Meteorologist Commentary https://t.co/672Pb0RUPg pic.twitter.com/497XPFPFNN
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.