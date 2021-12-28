Search

28 Dec 2021

Weather forecast - Sunday morning

Marine and Weather Warnings issued

Weather forecast: cloudy, windy and damp

Weather forecast: cloudy, windy and damp

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

WEATHER WARNING

Weather Warning: A Status Yellow Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo has been issued by Met Éireann. Weather Warning

Southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h with stronger winds expected along coasts and on higher ground. Some fallen trees and power outages are possible.

The Warning is valid from: 15:00 Sunday 12/12/2021 to 23:00 Sunday 12/12/2021.

MARINE WARNING

Marine Warning: A Status Yellow Gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea has also been issued by Met Éireann.

Southerly winds, veering westerly will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times on Sunday and Sunday night on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

The warnging is valid from 12:00 Sunday 12/12/2021 to 00:00 Monday 13/12/202.

FORECAST

Today will be a cloudy, windy and damp day as southerly winds increase strong and gusty, reaching gale force in the northwest.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle push up from the south from the morning, becoming persistent in the west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tonight, it will become dry with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods.

There will be one or two isolated showers especially in the northwest.

Winds will ease and become light and variable with some patchy mist forming. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media