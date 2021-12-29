The ‘Serial Award Winners’ are at it again!

The Team at the 4* Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa are certainly no strangers to Awards and this challenging year has proved no different.

Just recently the Lodge have gained, not one, not two but three Awards for their continued service excellence in the Hospitality Sector.

Best Family-Run 4* Hotel 2022 – County Donegal

The Ballyliffin Lodge proudly lifted this great Award at the 6th annual Travel & Tourism Awards 2022 proudly hosted by LuxLife Magazine. An Award gained via a rigorous vetting procedure along with extensive research within the Judging process driven by merit and centred around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer.

Best Wedding Venue 2021 – County Donegal

Anyone that knows the Lodge knows that Weddings is their thing! LuxLife Magazine also found that to be true. LuxLife awards Businesses for their resilience and values them for their achievements in their fields of expertise.

Best Hotel & Spa 2021 – Republic of Ireland

Another impressive Award to add to the Lodge collection which again showcases their commitment to being a wonderful Venue for Families to enjoy. The Small Business Awards via Corporate Vision have been in operation since 2016 and seek to celebrate Businesses that push the economy and even more so in these challenging times.

Ron Kerrigan, Sales & Marketing Manager had these comments:

“Simply fantastic, there is such a great buzz around the Hotel and Staff are absolutely chuffed to be recognised for their efforts. We have such a wonderful Team in every area of the Hotel and winning these great Awards just puts a little extra inch in everyone’s step!

"It’s no secret that the Hospitality sector has been put in extremely challenging positions during this ongoing Pandemic and to be able to stand proud as a beacon for quality Hospitality in the Northwest is such a rewarding feeling for all.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our guests and customers for their continued custom whether for; Wonderful Weddings, Romantic Breaks, Special Family Meals or currently with Family Santa short breaks! We greatly appreciate it and look forward to welcoming you all many more times in the future.

"I would also like to thank Hotel Proprietors ‘Sean & Mary Keogh’ for their continued passion & drive to keep the lodge at the top of the Tree!”

