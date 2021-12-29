Search

29 Dec 2021

The ‘Serial Award Winners’ are at it again!

The ‘Serial Award Winners’ are at it again!

The ‘Serial Award Winners’ are at it again!

Reporter:

Reporter

The Team at the 4* Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa are certainly no strangers to Awards and this challenging year has proved no different.

Just recently the Lodge have gained, not one, not two but three Awards for their continued service excellence in the Hospitality Sector.

Best Family-Run 4* Hotel 2022 – County Donegal

The Ballyliffin Lodge proudly lifted this great Award at the 6th annual Travel & Tourism Awards 2022 proudly hosted by LuxLife Magazine. An Award gained via a rigorous vetting procedure along with extensive research within the Judging process driven by merit and centred around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer.

Best Wedding Venue 2021 – County Donegal

Anyone that knows the Lodge knows that Weddings is their thing! LuxLife Magazine also found that to be true. LuxLife awards Businesses for their resilience and values them for their achievements in their fields of expertise.

Best Hotel & Spa 2021 – Republic of Ireland

Another impressive Award to add to the Lodge collection which again showcases their commitment to being a wonderful Venue for Families to enjoy. The Small Business Awards via Corporate Vision have been in operation since 2016 and seek to celebrate Businesses that push the economy and even more so in these challenging times.

Ron Kerrigan, Sales & Marketing Manager had these comments:

“Simply fantastic, there is such a great buzz around the Hotel and Staff are absolutely chuffed to be recognised for their efforts. We have such a wonderful Team in every area of the Hotel and winning these great Awards just puts a little extra inch in everyone’s step!

"It’s no secret that the Hospitality sector has been put in extremely challenging positions during this ongoing Pandemic and to be able to stand proud as a beacon for quality Hospitality in the Northwest is such a rewarding feeling for all.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our guests and customers for their continued custom whether for; Wonderful Weddings, Romantic Breaks, Special Family Meals or currently with Family Santa short breaks! We greatly appreciate it and look forward to welcoming you all many more times in the future.

"I would also like to thank Hotel Proprietors ‘Sean & Mary Keogh’ for their continued passion & drive to keep the lodge at the top of the Tree!”

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media