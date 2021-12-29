Search

29 Dec 2021

How To Style Your Home For Autumn – EZ Living Furniture

How To Style Your Home For Autumn – EZ Living Furniture

How To Style Your Home For Autumn – EZ Living Furniture

Reporter:

Reporter

Decorating for autumn is all about adding warmth and personality to your space. Luckily, there are many ways to create a snug environment in the living room, dining room and even bedroom. All it takes is a few budget-friendly home accessories from EZ Living Furniture.

Candles

A candle can create a calming effect within a home which allows us to fully relax in its presence. Candles are an accessory that no home should be without, especially in the lead up to Christmas. Choose a sweet aroma for autumn, like pumpkin, this will help to accurately represent the current season in your home.

An LED candle is a safer alternative to a real wax candle and is perfect for those who have difficulty remembering to extinguish the real thing. An LED candle can still add an extra bit of light to a room and imitate the flickering that a real, wax candle will display.

Moody-Coloured Cushions 

Scatter moody-coloured cushions on your sofa and armchair to add an extra bit of spice to your living room. Think marine greens paired with dulling creams. Patterns are a welcome addition and warming velvets should be included at all costs.

Throws

When we begin to think about the impending colder nights, we are likely to imagine ourselves wrapped up in a comfy throw. Knitted, plaid, faux fur, almost anything goes this season. Try using the on-trend colours of autumn 2021 in your home décor and include colours like dusty/pale pinks, brilliant yellows, marine greens, and powder blues. 

Rugs

A rug can be the protection from a cold floor that you never knew you needed. It can warm your feet and set the tone in a room simultaneously. This is why it is so important to include a rug in your home décor for autumn. Minimalistic rug designs can lend themselves to any room in a home, while rugs with geometric prints could add a splash of much-needed colour to an otherwise dull and boring floor.

Warm-toned wall art 

Warm pink, brown, and gold-infused wall art should be prioritised this season and will allow you to cosy up your kitchen, living room, or even bathroom with minimal effort. Prints and canvases can be hung from practically anywhere and they are an excellent way to add a pop of colour and warmth to a drab-looking wall.

So now that you have all the inspiration you need to make your home cosy this season, it’s time to get to work.

View EZ Living Furniture’s full range of home accessories online at ezlivingfurniture.ie/home-accessories.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media