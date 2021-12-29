Search

29 Dec 2021

Lough Eske Hotel is recruiting - opportunities to work in superb five-star Donegal hotel

Sponsored content: Applications now being sought

Lough Eske Hotel is recruiting - opportunities to work in superb five-star Donegal hotel

Lough Eske Castle Hotel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

One of Ireland’s leading hotels is recruiting new staff.

Donegal’s five-star Lough Eske Castle is looking for people to become part of ifs food and beverage team at the hotel.

It is looking for motivated individuals with a passion for delivering outstanding customer service. 

There are a number of positions available as part of its breakfast and dinner teams - and there are flexible working hours.

To apply please send your CV to careers@lougheskecastlehotel.com

Award winning

A long list of enviable and prestigious awards has been received by Lough Eske Castle Hotel throughout the years. Recent awards include being named Ireland's Castle Wedding Venue of the Year 2020, two AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence in Cedars Restaurant, Ulster Spa of the Year 2019 by Irish Tatler Magazine, Luxury Wellness Spa & Luxury Countryside Spa 2018 at the World Luxury Spa Awards, Conde Nast's Top Ten Luxury Hotels 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Ireland, Ulster Wedding Venue of the Year 2018 and Luxury Hotel of the Year 2017.

Lough Eske Castle has a long history which is wrapped in the story of Co. Donegal and Ireland. It is a story of being carved piece by piece from local stone carried by Clydesdale horses along specially constructed roadways. It is a tale of being won, lost, ruined and restored. Powerful 14th century clans of Donegal the O'Donnells had their seat here, wealthy landowners ruled from here and Edwardian glamour was played out. 

In 1861 the new Lough Eske Castle, as we know it today, was built on the site of the old Brooke Mansion. 

Always a place for entertaining international guests since 1861, Lough Eske Castle remains full of warm Donegal hospitality today as it did over 150 years ago.

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media