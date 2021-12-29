Search

29 Dec 2021

Live music and comedy are back with a bang at Killarney's new Hotel67

Live music and comedy are back with a bang at Killarney's new Hotel67

Live music and comedy are back with a bang at the Gleneagle INEC Arena, giving you the perfect excuse to plan a night away and check out Killarney’s new Hotel67. 

Live music and comedy will be taking place throughout August and September at the specially constructed outdoor stage located on grounds adjacent the Gleneagle INEC Arena and Hotel67. 

The line-up includes Damien Dempsey, The Blizzards, Paddy Casey, Pa Sheehy, John Spillane & Pauline Scanlon, Paul Brady and many more. For a good dose of the giggles there’s Jason Byrne, Rorys Stories, Neil Delamere & Chris Kent, Karl Spain & Gearoid Farrelly. For the full line-up check out www.inec.ie

Make a night of it and book your stay at Hotel67. Here you will find space-savvy guestrooms that are full of quirky and clever design elements, original features and all sorts of mod cons – power showers, smart TVs, WiFi, USB charge points. Hotel67 is unique in that it is a new boutique style hotel located within the grounds of the iconic Gleneagle Hotel. This means guests can enjoy the quirkiness and intimacy of Hotel67 while still having access to the great leisure, dining and entertainment amenities of The Gleneagle Hotel. 

To find out more visit www.hotel67.ie or call 0646686100.

