Stephen McLaughlin hits winner for Mansfield

Stephen McLaughlin netted another goal and says it's a case of practice making perfect for Mansfield Town.
The Isle of Doagh man scored the winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Salford City at One Call Stadium.
McLaughlin's goal takes the Stags' impressive run of form to nine wins from their last ten outings.
“Training. Training every day. It’s the best I’ve been involved with,” the 31-year-old said.
“The intensity, the passing and moving, the talking to each other. It’s a real tight group.
“The information that we’re getting from the coaches and the gaffer, it’s simple information but effective. We just do as we’re asked and this is why we’re on this run right now.
“We’ve all said ‘once we get our players back and we can field the same eleven week in week out we’re going to take off’ and that’s the way it’s gone. It’s been no surprise to be quite honest.
“We always believed that this was going to happen. Right now we’re on a high.
“Things are turning and when we’re getting chances, we’re putting them away which is good.”
McLaughlin also scored against Carlisle United on Tuesday. The former Clonmany Shamrocks man is now getting ready for a big tussle against top-of-the-table Forest Green.
He said; “It’s two goals back to back and six points as well. I’m really happy on a personal level.
“I just believed in myself and hit it hard and thankfully it’s gone in.”
