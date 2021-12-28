Deadly Deano: Larkin's hat-trick gets Bonagee past Greencastle in Cup

Deano Larkin’s deadly ten-minute hat-trick fired Bonagee past Greencastle and into the quarter-finals of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup.

Bonagee United 4

Greencastle FC 2

Larkin scored three times between the 11th and 21st minutes to pave the way for Jason Gibson’s men.

Larkin broke the deadlock when he reacted quickest to turn home after Tony McNamee’s free kick was parried.

Before Greencastle had a chance to shake their heads clear, Larkin was wheeling away again. Michael Funston’s pull-back from the end line was tucked away by Larkin.

Larkin completed his treble when he lobbed over the advancing Paddy Quigley after getting on the end of Jack Parke’s searching pass.

Greencastle, who showed plenty of quality in possession, pulled a goal back just two minutes into get second half.

Referee Barry Maxwell deemed Mark Harkin to have fouled Jack Coyle and the Greencastle frontman converted from the penalty spot.

However, Bonagee hit an instant riposte, McNamee netting from a penalty after Quigley took down Larkin.

On the hour, Larkin should’ve had a fourth, but he headed wide after getting onto Micheál Doherty’s cross.

Bonagee were given a second spot-kick in the 62nd minute but, after Michael Funston was fouled by Gavin Harkin, McNamee drilled off a post and wide.

Greencastle arrived in Letterkenny on the back of a 2-1 win over Illies last weekend, a result that keeps them on the hairs of leaders Aileach.

Greencastle fired an early warning across the Bonagee brows, Shea McLaughlin forcing Oisin Cannon into action after only 30 seconds.

Cannon got down to hold onto McLaughlin’s tester before Dan O’Donnell’s low effort was saved by at the other end.

Bonagee were minus Jamie Lynagh and Gareth Breslin from the side that defeated Cockhill, but by the time the half-hour marked they were in command on the scoreboard.

McLaughlin, as he had done in the opening minute of the first half, did likewise in the second, flashing wide with a snapshot from distance.

Coyle sneaked a second for the Greeks 13 minutes from time.

Greencastle, though, made their hosts earn their corn and on another night might’ve made them sweat a little more. Coyle felt he could - and, perhaps, should - have had a second penalty.

It wasn't to be, though, and Bonagee advanced, largely indebted to Larkin's early treble.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon (John Roulstone 77); Mark Harkin, Packie Mailey, Jack Parke (Evan McCroary 64); Michael Funston, Dan O’Donnell, Gareth Harkin, Deano Larkin, Micheál Doherty; Tony McNamee; Aidan McLaughlin (Jason Ashmore 77).

Greencastle: Paddy Quigley; Gavin Harkin, DJ Canavan (Ciaran Diver h-t), Michael Barr, Kyle Harkin; Shea McLaughlin (Seamy McLaughlin 81), Nathan Harkin (Conor Gillen 61), James Henry, Jamie McCormick; Jack Coyle; Nigel McMonagle.

Referee: Barry Maxwell.