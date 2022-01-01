Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, January 1, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jim Mahon, Ballyshannon

- Sadie Harrison, Laghey/Letterkenny

- Gerry O’Donnell, Letterkenny/Cavan

- Patrick Dooher, Lifford

- Con Doherty, Moville

- Mary Furey, Letterbarrow

- Bridget Griffin Galway / Ballyshannon

- Victor Browne, Letterkenny

- Gary Richards, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

- Judy Mills, Judy Mills, Letterkenny and Inishowen

Jim Mahon, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jim Mahon, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483

Sadie Harrison (née Moss), Laghey/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sadie Harrison (née Moss), peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, formerly of Riverside House Laghey and of late Sallaghagraine, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband, Joe and siblings.

Survived by her daughter, Mary (Maguire), son Joe, son-in-law, Ciaran, grandchildren, Gavin, Shane and Rachel. Remembered by her sister Teresa (Harris), nieces nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and many friends.

Her remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday, January 2 from 3 to 5pm, with removal to St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Sadie's Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Please note for those attending the funeral home, walk through practice only to be observed, in line with current Covid 19 government regulations.

Personal messages of sympathy for the family may be left in the condolence book below.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Gerry O’Donnell, Letterkenny/Cavan

The death has taken place of Gerard (Gerry) O'Donnell, 26 Hazelwood Drive, Letterkenny, formerly of Co. Cavan.

Beloved husband to wife Fiona (nee Melly). Devoted father to daughter Niamh. Predeceased by parents Thomas & Mae. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his extended family members, good neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

Gerry's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Monday morning January 3 for requiem mass at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in Cill Bhríde cemetery Leitirmacaward.

Funeral can be viewed on the church webcam

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Wake strictly private to family Only.

For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do on the Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The Family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.



Patrick Dooher, Lifford

The death has occurred of Patrick Dooher, son of Jim and Mary The Fields, Boyagh, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by his parents Jim and Mary, sisters and brother Catherine, James and Lauren, his girlfriend Shannon, his Aunts, Uncles, cousins and all his extended family and friends

Patrick will be reposing at his family home from 11am, today, Saturday, January 1.

Wake is open to family, neighbours and friends with Covid-19 guidelines in place.

Funeral from The Fields, Boyagh on Sunday afternoon January 2 at 12.45pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1.30pm requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be view on www.clonleighparish.com



Con Doherty, Moville

The death has taken place of Con Doherty, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrae Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, hand shaking and mask wearing.

Mary Furey, Lettertrain, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Mary Furey (Mamie) peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Dinny, loving mother to Joseph, Mamie will be sadly missed by her daughter in law Deirdre, her grandchildren Neil, Laura and Katie, her brother Seán Kelly (Philadelphia), her sister Kathleen Ienson (Leeds) and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Sunday, January 2 at 1.40 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mamie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online at the following link - https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307

Family flowers only please.The family home is strictly private. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

The family home is strictly private. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines. The Furey family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.



Bridget Griffin, Galway / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy) London U.K. and formerly of Ballyshannon, wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara, Co. Galway. December 11 2021, peacefully at Manley Court Nursing Home, London.

Funeral Arrangements later.



Victor Browne, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Victor Browne, Aughliard, Letterkenny.

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday January 1 at 1.30pm for service in Raymochy Parish Church, with burial in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Gary Richards, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, December 21, 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Paul (Hickman), daughter-in-law Breda (Kilkenny, Kinlough), his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all his relatives in the UK.

Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, today, Saturday, January 1, to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 1pm.

To view the service please log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on webcam/live feed, enter password as follows - Lakelandsfuneral2021

Judy Mills, Letterkenny and Inishowen

The death has taken place of Judy Mills, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Malin and Culdaff.

Private family cremation will take place on Sunday, January 2 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Hope Matter NI c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.