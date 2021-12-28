Three-bedroom residence in Dungloe in a great location

A three-bedroom terrace property in the heart of the Rosses town of Dungloe is on the market with a price tag of €164,950.
The dwelling is located on the Quay Road on the coastal side of the town.
The property is well maintained throughout and comprises of three bedrooms, fully fitted kitchen, living room and harnesses the potential to become an ideal family, holiday or rental property for potential buyers. The three bedrooms are furnished with wooden style floors and one of the bedrooms also boasts a feature fireplace. The modern bathroom is pleasing to the eye being styled in a bold fashionable black and white style. The flooring is exceptionally attractive and the squared shower covering adds to the overall look. Despite the fact that the residence is modern throughout the outside presents as quaint and you enter the property via a small country-style gate.
The cottage has a lot to offer during the summer months. To the back of the dwelling is an area where you can sit and watch the setting sun, dine al fresco or enjoy a barbecue when the weather is sunny and warm. The property is for sale by private treaty.
Viewings are by strict appointment only. For further information, please call Kenneth Campbell’s auctioneers on 086 1726 333. You can also check the property out on daft.ie.
