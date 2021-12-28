Travers leads the way, Flanagans inseparable: Results from Finn Valley AC 5k

The field as Finn Valley AC’s St Stephen’s Day 5k made its return to the calendar.

Irish international athlete John Travers of Donore AC won the race in 14 minutes and 48 seconds.

Finn Valley AC’s Oisin Ó Gailín, home for a Christmas break from Wyoming University, was second in 15:05.

There is little to tell the identical Flanagan twins apart at the best of times - and not even a race could separate the Gortin girls. The Flanagans both crossed the line in 17 minutes and 21 seconds.

After the race, Finn Valley AC presented Eilish Flanagan with a special necklace to commemorate her participation at the Olympic Games in Tokyo earlier this year.

The presentation of the necklace, sourced from Cowpers Jewellers in Limerick, was made by Finn Valley AC stalwart Catriona McGranaghan, who retuned as the fourth female in the race (19:13).

Omagh’s Niamh Heaney (18:25) was the third female while Finn Valley AC’s Shea Carlin was the third male finisher and fifth overall (17:30).

With 284 registered finishers, the event proved its usual success, bringing a real community spirit and festive cheer to the Millbrae. After the 2020 staging was cancelled due to a Covid-19 lockdown, club members and participants were delighted to get back to this popular annual event.

WBO world middleweight challenger Jason Quigley and Tyrone All-Ireland winner Ronan McNamee were among the other sports stars to take part in the event.

The first 200 finishers received special medallions to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Finn Valley AC.

Finn Valley AC’s St Stephen’s Day 5k was first held in 1977 and has attracted some of the world’s leading athletes with Mo Farah (2006) and Vivian Cheruiyot (2007) among the previous competitors.

Boxing Day 5k 2021

Finn Valley AC

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 134 Travers, John M MO 14:48

2. 167 Ó Gailin, Oisin M MO Finn Valley AC 15:05

3. 171 Flanagan, Eilish F FO Finn Valley AC 17:21

4. 172 Flanagan, Roisin F FO Finn Valley AC 17:21

5. 24 Carlin, Shea M MO 17:30

6. 222 lynam, dowhwall M MO enniskillen 17:36

7. 48 Gallagher, Declan M MO 17:43

8. 133 Tourish, Mark M MO 17:52

9. 99 Mc kelvey, Paul M MO 18:02

10. 63 Heaney, Niamh F FO 18:25

11. 132 Smith, Paul M MO 18:27

12. 317 doherty, enda M MO fv 18:32

13. 140 Devine, Catroina F FO Finn Valley AC 19:13

14. 15 Breen, Patrick M M40 19:25

15. 213 Doherty, Karol M WC 19:26

16. 65 Kelly, Conor M MO 19:28

17. 262 kerrigan, ciara F G15 fv 19:42

18. 90 Mc Elwee, Jacob M MO 19:49

19. 94 Mc Geehan, Shauna F FO 19:53

20. 141 Gillespie, Caolan M B15 Finn Valley AC 20:03

21. 126 O Hara, Maggie F FO 20:03

22. 220 molloy, sean M MO foyle 20:07

23. 190 burke, richard M MO foyle 20:25

24. 241 lyons, conor M MO 20:30

25. 182 Connolly, Eamon M MO aghyaran 20:33

26. 310 power, Aisling F G15 DSD 20:38

27. 279 gillespie, shane M MO 20:45

28. 144 Gillespie, Adrian M MO 20:48

29. 52 Gethins, David M M40 20:49

30. 218 gallagher, paul M MO profitness 20:50

31. 1 Alexander, Mark M B15 20:50

32. 38 Fealty, John M M40 20:59

33. 116 O Donnell, Joshua M B15 21:05

34. 243 campbell, Joanne F FO Finn Valley AC 21:11

35. 27 CONNOLLY, MICHAEL M M40 21:13

36. 53 Gibbons, Kathryn F FO 21:15

37. 288 kelly, enda M MO 21:15

38. 253 maguire, thomas M MO profitness 21:21

39. 249 oneill, michael M B15 marino ac 21:32

40. 250 mccabe, paul M MO finn valley fit for life 21:33

41. 221 crowe, david M MO 21:34

42. 191 Mc Gettigan, Paruic M B15 Finn Valley AC 21:39

43. 272 byrne, eanna M B15 fv 21:41

44. 292 sproule, Erinn F G15 fv 21:43

45. 181 Harron, Maria F FO stainland Lions 21:47

46. 313 power, david M MO 21:50

47. 201 Gallagher, James M MO 21:52

48. 7 Alexander, Ciaran M MO 21:59

49. 170 Callaghan, Jason M MO Red Hughes GAA 22:00

50. 11 Alexander, Sara F FO 22:10

51. 311 power, eabha F G15 DSD 22:12

52. 168 Motar, Natalie M MO 22:19

53. 51 Gethins, Trevor M MO 22:29

54. 78 Mc Cauley, Tracey F FO 22:29

55. 98 Mc Grath, Aoife F FO 22:36

56. 237 Gallen, eireann F FO 22:39

57. 43 Friel, Órla F FO 22:40

58. 244 Patton, Adrian M MO munich colmcilles 22:40

59. 81 Mc Crory, Orlaith F G15 22:41

60. 117 O Donnell, James M B15 22:45

61. 124 O Donnell, Seamus M M40 22:46

62. 212 gallagher, dermot M MO 22:51

63. 62 Hannigan, Paddy M M40 22:56

64. 42 Friel, Deirdre F F40 22:58

65. 256 kelly, gavin M MO 23:03

66. 13 Bonner, Noreen F F40 23:07

67. 110 Mc Sorley, Conor M MO 23:08

68. 103 Mc Namee, Ronan M MO 23:09

69. 326 mcglynn, liam M MO mullingar 23:09

70. 96 Mc Glinchey, Finnian M MO 23:11

71. 327 mcnulty, Andrea F FO fv 23:16

72. 161 Fleming, John M MO 23:19

73. 82 Mc Crory, Martin M M40 23:29

74. 155 Mullen, Oisin M B15 Finn Valley AC 23:40

75. 246 funston, callum M MO 23:42

76. 268 mcelhinney, caoimhe F G15 fv 23:43

77. 330 crossan, arlene F FO fv 23:46

78. 255 ferry, darren M MO 23:47

79. 23 Cardosa de Souza, Arthur M MO 23:49

80. 195 Callaghan, Declan M MO Rushe Fitness 23:51

81. 231 mcglynn, roisin F FO fv 23:54

82. 285 griffen, John M MO fv 23:55

83. 320 OCONNELL, daniel M MO 23:57

84. 34 Doherty, Ross M MO 23:58

85. 149 Mc Gee, Orlaith F FO Finn Valley AC 24:00

86. 291 porter, ryan M MO 24:03

87. 208 Irwin, Rodney M MO 24:08

88. 205 Temple, Theo M B15 Finn Valley AC 24:17

89. 101 Mc Menamin, Megan F FO 24:18

90. 57 Gilligan, Saorla F G15 24:34

91. 12 Bonnar, Dáire M MO 24:36

92. 321 Ward, liam M MO 24:40

93. 44 Gallagher, Diane F F40 24:41

94. 67 Lafferty, Jessica F G15 24:45

95. 214 mcnulty, Michael M MO 24:46

96. 50 Gallen, Paul M M40 24:52

97. 178 Patton, Keith M MO 24:56

98. 125 O Hara, FearghalLeo M B15 25:03

99. 207 temple, Paul M MO Finn Valley AC 25:08

100. 69 Lafferty, Klara F G15 25:16

101. 271 byrne, nia F G15 fv 25:16

102. 281 mcelchar, Aine F G15 fv 25:16

103. 150 Reid, Andrea F G15 Finn Valley AC 25:16

104. 301 mcnulty, holly F G15 fv 25:19

105. 70 Lafferty, Grace F G15 25:19

106. 152 Curran, Seamus M MO 25:20

107. 270 mcelhinney, aoibhinn F G15 fv 25:24

108. 248 o neill, molly F G15 raheny shamrocks 25:25

109. 68 Lafferty, Maya F G15 25:27

110. 151 Curran, Paul M MO 25:28

111. 240 dunleavy, ben M MO letterkenny AC 25:32

112. 40 Floyd, Damien M MO 25:41

113. 245 cashel, nathan M MO 25:48

114. 251 mccabe, caoilfinn F G15 fv 25:48

115. 232 mcglynn, frances F FO fv 25:56

116. 247 o neill, feargal M MO 26:01

117. 157 157, N.N. 26:02

118. 304 lyons, abbi F G15 Finn Valley AC 26:05

119. 128 Pimm, Helena F F40 26:08

120. 210 o donnell, Garrett M MO 26:11

121. 180 O Donnell, Joanne F FO NFFC 26:12

122. 173 Patton, P.J. M MO Run For Fun 26:17

123. 300 harper, eimear F G15 Finn Valley AC 26:19

124. 309 lyons, Michael M MO Finn Valley AC 26:21

125. 274 marley, goretti F FO ffl 26:24

126. 235 mchugh, danny M B15 Finn Valley AC 26:29

127. 189 harkin, martin M MO 26:30

128. 302 lyons, sharon F FO Finn Valley AC 26:32

129. 273 ferguson, denise F FO fv 26:34

130. 177 Ward, Hugh M MO 26:40

131. 233 mchugh, patsy M MO 26:42

132. 211 Collins, Sinead F FO aghyaran 26:55

133. 297 Doherty, shane M MO 27:04

134. 54 Gilligan, Ultan M B15 27:04

135. 139 Mc Devitt, Séamy M MO Finn Valley AC 27:06

136. 261 campbell, joanne F FO fv 27:07

137. 230 houston, carl M MO castlefinn 27:09

138. 111 Mc Sorley, Niamh F FO 27:21

139. 229 mchugh, Adrian M MO 27:22

140. 203 Temple, Dylan M B15 Finn Valley AC 27:31

141. 148 Mc Gee, Sophie F FO Finn Valley AC 27:31

142. 307 mcdaid, grainne F FO 27:32

143. 219 glackin, tori F FO fv 27:36

144. 199 Gallagher, Aoibheann F G15 Finn Valley AC 27:54

145. 71 Lafferty, Raonaid F G15 27:57

146. 298 Doherty, charlene F FO 28:01

147. 299 Doherty, sean M MO melvin 28:01

148. 156 Mc Menamin, Dylon M B15 Finn Valley AC 28:05

149. 174 Black, Declan M MO Run For Fun 28:08

150. 118 O Donnell, Ellen F F40 28:14

151. 55 Gilligan, Connla M B15 28:29

152. 102 Mc Menamin, Clara F FO 28:31

153. 47 Gallagher, Michael M M40 28:39

154. 217 Gallagher, Michael M MO Finn Valley AC 28:40

155. 137 Gallen, Erinn F FO Finn Valley AC 28:54

156. 138 Gallen, Eugene M MO Finn Valley AC 28:55

157. 135 Wallace, Nicola F F40 29:09

158. 14 Bonner, Dónal M MO 29:24

159. 147 Mc Gee, Ruby F FO Finn Valley AC 29:33

160. 146 Mc Gee, John M MO Finn Valley AC 29:34

161. 204 Temple, Ryan M B15 Finn Valley AC 29:35

162. 64 Kelly, James M M40 29:39

163. 254 maguire, ciara F FO fv 29:42

164. 227 bailey, elaine F FO 29:42

165. 75 Mahon, Barbara F F40 29:48

166. 76 Martin, Mary F F40 29:50

167. 198 Gallagher Dolan, Odhran M B15 Finn Valley AC 30:17

168. 200 Gallagher, Peter M B15 Finn Valley AC 30:17

169. 197 Gallagher, PJ M MO 30:18

170. 282 mcelchar, Aoibheann F G15 fv 30:18

171. 284 mcelchar, jerome M MO profitness 30:19

172. 283 mcelchar, luke M B15 30:20

173. 225 mcmenamin, ruby F G15 fv 30:34

174. 226 226, N.N. 30:34

175. 224 mcmenamin, michelle F FO fv 30:34

176. 223 mcmenamin, peter M MO fv 30:35

177. 328 crossan, bernie F FO fv 30:42

178. 329 crossan, sean M MO fv 30:42

179. 145 Rulie, Jennifer F FO 30:46

180. 143 Pearson, Hilary F FO 30:46

181. 107 Mc Shane, Brendan M M40 31:03

182. 209 McGuigan, Kelsie F FO aghyaran 31:11

183. 84 Mc Elchar, Ronan M B15 31:37

184. 86 Mc Elchar, Dermot M M40 31:42

185. 41 Friel, Deirdre F F40 32:35

186. 175 Mc Tagart, Gerry M MO Run For Fun 33:03

187. 242 lyons, Seamus M MO 33:08

188. 120 O Donnell, Aoife F FO 33:18

189. 179 Byrne, cara F FO Aghyaran 33:18

190. 113 Murray, Frankie M M40 33:37

191. 338 browne, geraldine F FO Finn Valley AC 33:54

192. 215 Dullaghan, Owen M MO Finn Valley AC 33:55

193. 286 shannon, dorthy F FO 34:47

194. 287 magee, John M MO 34:47

195. 333 doyle, Michael M MO FV 34:48

196. 259 Boyce, sinead F FO fv 34:55

197. 260 Boyce, shaun M MO 34:55

198. 80 Mc Cready, Gareth M M40 35:04

199. 324 mcelhill, lorcan M B15 fv 35:24

200. 325 mcelhill, john M MO fv 35:25

201. 33 Doherty, DREW M M40 36:12

202. 108 Mc shane, Kieran M MO 36:12

203. 323 bannan, liam M MO 37:39

204. 56 Gilligan, Tárlach M B15 38:00

205. 91 Mc Gee, Catriona F F40 38:06

206. 332 mcglynn, danny M MO 39:43

207. 295 byrne, aimee F G15 fv 39:47

208. 305 slevin, leona F G15 fv 39:47

209. 121 O Donnell, Orla F FO 40:01

210. 119 O Donnell, Brian M M40 40:02

211. 185 kelly, Maria F G15 Finn Valley AC 40:28

212. 192 Mc Gettigan, Keeley F FO Finn Valley AC 40:28

213. 184 quinn, annemarie F FO Finn Valley AC 40:28

214. 257 brennan, una F FO 40:31

215. 258 brennan, dermot M MO fv 40:32

216. 188 Lavelle, Eva F G15 Finn Valley AC 40:32

217. 187 Lavelle, Eilish F FO Finn Valley AC 40:33

218. 183 O Dea, Darren M MO Finn Valley AC 40:33

219. 79 Mc Cready, Kerry F G15 40:37

220. 337 mcgranaghan, peadar M MO 40:55

221. 276 mcginley, angela F FO 40:55

222. 77 Martin, Neil M M40 40:55

223. 154 Boyce, Emily F FO Mac Cumhaills 41:29

224. 153 Mullen, Aisling F FO Mac Cumhaills 41:30

225. 16 Brennan, Pat M M40 42:04

226. 206 Temple, Roisin F FO Finn Valley AC 43:26

227. 196 Gallagher Dolan, Helen F FO 43:28

228. 202 mcmenamin, nicola F FO Finn Valley AC 43:29

229. 164 Mc Mahon, Dareann F G15 43:56

230. 158 Mc Menamin, Emily F G15 Finn Valley AC 43:57

231. 95 Mc Geehan, Eimear F FO 44:22

232. 92 Mc Geehan, John M M40 44:23

233. 93 Mc Geehan, Gearóid M MO 44:25

234. 163 Mc Mahon, Dona F FO 44:45

235. 159 Mc Menamin, Daileen F FO Finn Valley AC 44:45

236. 115 O Donnell, Tom M B15 46:01

237. 306 dullaghan, shaun M MO 46:28

238. 169 Hingin, Jacqu F FO 46:29

239. 122 O Donnell, Davina F F40 46:39

240. 123 O Donnell, Erin F G15 46:39

241. 72 Lafferty, Ciara F G15 46:41

242. 239 magee, aoife F FO 46:45

243. 66 Lafferty, Elise F G15 47:10

244. 136 Doherty, Breege F FO 47:23

245. 61 Hannigan, Catherine Rose F G15 47:23

246. 165 Mc Mahon, Daíthí M MO 47:37

247. 166 Mc Mahon, Mickey M MO 47:38

248. 160 Mc Menamin, Damien M MO Finn Valley AC 47:38

249. 308 gallagher, Damien M MO fv 47:56

250. 296 quigley, Jason M MO fv 48:00

251. 275 glancy, annemarie F FO fv 48:16

252. 73 Lafferty, Michael M M40 48:16

253. 314 power, alannah F G15 48:17

254. 238 mcnaught, tommy M MO 49:06

255. 85 Mc Elchar, Niall M B15 49:31

256. 162 Mc Elchar, Aine F FO Finn Valley AC 49:33

257. 186 Kelly, David M MO Finn Valley AC 49:35

258. 216 kelly, emily F G15 Finn Valley AC 49:35

259. 264 slevin, andrea F G15 fv 49:35

260. 236 doherty, april F G15 Finn Valley AC 49:36

261. 312 power, cara F G15 50:07

262. 315 power, fionnuala F FO 50:07

263. 277 oleary, kieran M MO 50:12

264. 278 gillespie, clara F FO 50:12

265. 234 brutan, mary F FO 50:16

266. 280 gillespie, catherine F FO 50:16

267. 194 Mc Gettigan, Annie F FO Finn Valley AC 50:27

268. 266 mcelhinney, brian M MO fv 50:28

269. 316 conaghan, danielle F FO 51:01

270. 318 bannan, donall M MO 51:02

271. 334 mcnulty, ISOBEL F FO 51:05

272. 267 mcelhinney, catriona F FO fv 51:05

273. 331 mcgonagle, rosaleen F FO fv 51:31

274. 289 bonner, kay F FO 51:31

275. 290 hardy, lila F FO 51:32

276. 319 bannan, ciaran M MO letterkenny 51:43

277. 322 bannan, eileen F FO 51:44

278. 335 kennedy, kelly F FO 52:09

279. 336 mcnulty, john paul M MO 52:09

280. 252 mccabe, moliosa F FO fv 52:34

281. 193 Mc Gettigan, Anya F FO Finn Valley AC 52:34

282. 293 sproule, dawn F FO 52:43

283. 294 sproule, geoff M MO 52:43

284. 263 kerrigan, kieran M MO fv 52:43