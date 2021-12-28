Raphoe duo bow out of World Badminton Championships

Paul Reynolds and Joshua Magee in action.
Rachael Darragh and Joshua Magee have bowed out of the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships.
Darragh was competing in the mixed doubles while Magee was in the men’s doubles, with both partnered by Paul Reynolds.
Magee and Renolds lost out to French pair Fabien Delrue and William Villeger 21-13 11-11 on Sunday at the Palacio de los Deportes in Heulva.
On Monday morning, Darragh and Reynolds lost out 21-14 21-16 to Dejan Ferdinansyah and Serena Kani of Indonesia.
