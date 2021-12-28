Irish title for Clonmany boxer Conan Kearney

Clonmany boxer Conan Kearney is Donegal’s latest Irish champion.
The St Bridget’s BC man won the Boy 2 56kgs title.
Kearney scored a unanimous decision win over Levi Mongan.
In an action packed bout, Kearney took a clean sweep of the verdicts.
On Friday night, Kearney overcame Pat Quilligan (Saviours Crystal) via a unanimous decision in the semi-final.
Mongan, out of the Olympic BC in Galway, beat Callum Cummins on a 4-1 split in his semi.
Mongan posed plenty of questions for Kearney.
The Inishowen man impressed as he answered whatever the all-action Mongan threw his way.
Dungloe’s David Tennyson lost the Boy 2 48kgs against Templemore’s Willie Donoghue, who took the unanimous decision.
Tennyson had defeated Francis McCullagh (McCullaghs) via UD on Friday.
Raphoe ABC’s Taylor Parke lost to Conal Dunlop (St Pauls, Antrim) in the Boy 1 31kgs final.
Parke’s clubmate Georgia May Doherty lost out to Lauren Doherty in a Girl 2 semi-final at 41kgs, the contest stopped in the second round.
Rachel Harron (Raphoe, Girl 1 55kgs) has been given a walkover win.
