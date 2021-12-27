FSAI recalls batch of popular milk chocolate due to undeclared allergens
A batch of popular milk chocolate is being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Milka Joghurt (Yoghurt) 100g with a best before date of 01/02/22 is being removed from supermarket shelves as the ingredients list is not in English.
The implicated batch reportedly contains milk, soyabeans and hazelnuts, and may also contain other nuts and wheat.
The FSAI warns the batch may be unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk, nuts, soybeas, and cereals containing gluten or their derivatives.
