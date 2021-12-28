Watch: Christmas cheer as Callie (4) lights up Donegal Town

Callie Casey (4) switched on the Christmas lights in Donegal Town
Four-year-old Callie Casey braved the elements on Thursday night to switch on the Christmas lights in Donegal Town.
Members of Donegal Town Community Chamber, Cllr Noel Jordan and Donegal Town Mayor Pauric Kennedy were among those in attendance.
Little Callie got the biggest Christmas cheer of the night as she lit up the Diamond.
