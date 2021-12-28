Gritters will be out on Donegal roads as temperatures set to drop

Gritters out across Donegal with post-Christmas drop in temperature
Gritters will out on main routes across Donegal as overnight temperatures fall.
Donegal County has advised that gritters will be out from 6am on Monday morning.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to assume that no road is ice free.
