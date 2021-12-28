Donegal Gardaí warn of risk to lives after driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine

The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis at a Donegal checkpoint during Storm Barra
Gardaí in Donegal are reminding people that poor decisions cost lives and cause devastation to families.
The warning was issued following the arrest of a driver who tested positive for cannabis and cocaine while driving during Storm Barra on Tuesday night.
Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver at a (MIT) Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint after they failed the roadside oral fluid preliminary drug test.
A spokesperson said: "Weather conditions were extremely poor at the time.
"Many lives are lost on the roads because of poor decisions when it comes to road safety and many families are left utterly devastated.
"Please do not ever drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs as in doing so you would be risking your own life and the lives of all others you would meet."
