It's a girl - Katie is Donegal's first baby of 2022

Katie Gillespie, with parents Mark and Monica, was Donegal's first baby of 2022
Katie Gillespie was the first baby born in Donegal in 2022.
Weighing 8lbs, Katie was born at 3.24am on New Years Day at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Parents Monica and Mark Gillespie, from Magheramore, Clonmany, brought little Katie home on Sunday.
Doting siblings Lauren, aged six, and three-year-old Logan were fussing over their new sister.
