Breaking: Road closed after serious crash in St Johnston

An east Donegal road has been closed tonight following a serious road traffic accident.
The collision occurred on the R236 road between St Johnston and Carrigans.
Gardaí and other emergency services rushed to the scene, close to the Ard Baithin housing estate, before 10pm.
The road is closed to traffic in both directions and local diversions are in place.
It has been confirmed that the road will remain closed until Friday afternoon.
A Garda spokesperson told Donegal Live: "No further information is available at this time. Updates will issue in due course."
