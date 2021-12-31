Bus Éireann announces details of services over the new year period

Services are operating at 100% capacity and customers are advised to continue to wear face coverings
Bus Éireann has announced details of its service over the new year period.
On Friday, New Year's Eve, all city, town, commuter, and rural and Expressway services will operate a weekday service running as normal through the evening.
On New Year's Day, city, town, commuter and rural services will operate a Sunday service and Expressway will operate a Sunday/Bank Holiday service. Information on services and online bookings of tickets can be found at www.expressway.ie.
Normal timetables will resume from Tuesday, January 4. Details on what services will be operating over the new year period can be found at www.buseireann.ie.
Services are operating at 100% capacity and customers are advised to continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.
Customers can also get updates on Facebook,Twitter @buseireann or by calling the Bus Éireann customer care department at 0818 836 611, from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and from 8am to 6pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.
