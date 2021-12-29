Search

29 Dec 2021

Covid-19 outbreak at Letterkenny University Hospital

Management says the hospital is treating 35 patients with the disease

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

Testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients has been carried out following a Covid-19 outbreak at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19.

Management said testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients has been carried out following the outbreak and visiting restrictions are in place.

The Saolta University Health Care Group, which manages the hospital, said 35 patients with Covid-19 were being cared for on Wednesday afternoon.

“The hospital is managing an outbreak of Covid-19 and is also seeing an increase in the number of patients presenting for treatment for Covid-19,” Saolta said in a statement.

Hospital appointments are going ahead and people who have outpatient or other appointments are advised that they should still attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and advised not to attend.

READ MORE: Close contacts told not to wait for PCR confirmation with no tests available in Donegal

Saolta said people coming to the hospital for an appointment must continue to follow all the public health guidance including wearing a face mask and using hand gel regularly. People should come to their appointments no earlier than ten minutes before the allotted time alone to help with social distancing unless the support of another person is essential.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, awaiting a Covid-19 test or test result or has had a positive test within the last 14 days should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.

 

