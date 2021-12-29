Close contacts told not to wait for PCR confirmation with no tests available in Donegal

There are no PCR testing bookings available online for the testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town
The Health Service Executive in Donegal is advising asymptomatic close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases to use antigen testing and to restrict their movements due to the demand for PCR testing.
There are no PCR testing bookings available online for the testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town. All testing is by appointment only and walk-in testing is not available at any test centre in the north-west.
The demand for testing has led to the Health Service Executive (HSE) in the north-west advising those who think they have Covid-19, or have had a positive antigen test result, to isolate as soon as possible and not wait for a PCR confirmation.
The HSE said on Wednesday that the huge increase in positive cases has led to asymptomatic close contacts referring themselves and their whole household for PCR testing.
Mandy Doyle, acting head of service primary care for the HSE in the north-west, said this is greatly impacting on the availability of test slots.
“We urge people who are asymptomatic close contacts to restrict their movements and do an antigen test in advance of booking a PCR test,” she said.
Testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients has been carried out following a Covid-19 outbreak at Letterkenny University Hospital
Dr Denis McCauley said the critical issue is not testing, but people with symptoms self-isolating until they know whether they have Covid or not
