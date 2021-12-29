Further rise in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 34 Covid-19 cases
There has been a further rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Health Service Executive figures show there were 34 Covid-19 patients being treated at the hospital on Tuesday night, an increase of six in 24 hours. There were six new Covid-19 patients admitted in 24 hours and the hospital was treating two Covid-19 cases in ICU.
It is the second day in a row that the hospital has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.
READ MORE: Over 30s can avail of Covid booster vaccine from today
The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital has increased by one to seven. The hospital has had two new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours and is treating one case in ICU.
The figures show there were 572 Covid-19 patients at hospitals in the country as of 8pm on Tuesday, an increase of 54 in 24 hours, with 92 in ICU, an increase of one.
Testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients has been carried out following a Covid-19 outbreak at Letterkenny University Hospital
There are no PCR testing bookings available online for the testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town
Dr Denis McCauley said the critical issue is not testing, but people with symptoms self-isolating until they know whether they have Covid or not
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.