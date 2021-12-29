Search

29 Dec 2021

Further rise in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

There has been a further rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Health Service Executive figures show there were 34 Covid-19 patients being treated at the hospital on Tuesday night, an increase of six in 24 hours. There were six new Covid-19 patients admitted in 24 hours and the hospital was treating two Covid-19 cases in ICU.
It is the second day in a row that the hospital has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital has increased by one to seven. The hospital has had two new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours and is treating one case in ICU.
The figures show there were 572 Covid-19 patients at hospitals in the country as of 8pm on Tuesday, an increase of 54 in 24 hours, with 92 in ICU, an increase of one.

Local News

