Motorist faces court after drug-drive detection

A motorist was detected drug-driving in Fahan today.
Gardaí from Buncrana Garda Station and members of the Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner.
The driver was stopped and subsequently arrested after they failed the oral fluid preliminary drug test.
The driver, who tested positive for the presence of cocaine, will appear in court in the New Year, Gardaí confirmed.
A Garda spokesperson said: “We wish to remind all drivers of our Christmas and New Year message to slow down, don't drive under the influence of alcohol/drugs, wear your seatbelt and be mindful of all other road users including pedestrians/cyclists.”
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 932 0540
