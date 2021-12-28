Gardaí investigating burglary at a house in Tooban area of Burnfoot

Buncrana garda station
Buncrana Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in the Tooban area of Burnfoot on Thursday, December 23 between 4.30am and 4.55am.
A set of car keys were stolen from the property. The burglars were disturbed by a resident at the property and they fled in the residents car, a grey Kia Venga 162Dl. The stolen car was discovered on fire later on that date in the Birdstown area of Burnfoot.
A garda spokesperson said: "We are appealing to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in the Tooban, Birdstown or general Burnfoot areas on that date to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.
"We also appeal to anybody who may have travelled in those areas in the early hours of December 23 and who may have captured the stolen vehicle on dashcam footage to contact Gardaí.
"The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111. We urge anybody with any relevant information to please come forward and speak with Gardaí."
Dr Denis McCauley said the critical issue is not testing, but people with symptoms self-isolating until they know whether they have Covid or not
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 932 0540
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.