28 Dec 2021

Man arrested in Donegal in property fraud probe released

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions

garda-badge

The man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau on Tuesday

A man arrested in Donegal by gardaí investigating property fraud has been released.
The man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau on Tuesday and detained at Milford garda station. He was released on Tuesday night.

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into property registration fraud.
The man was released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

